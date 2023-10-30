Israel Gaza: Israeli ground troops clash with Hamas

The Group of Seven called on Sunday for the “immediate repeal” of import curbs on Japanese food products, a reference to China’s restrictions after Japan began releasing wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. The G7 trade ministers, in a statement after a weekend meeting on Osaka, did not mention China but they also denounced what they consider its rising economic coercion through trade.

In response, China described G7’s move as “economic coercion” and urged the G7 not to “stubbornly adhere to double standards” but take practical action to maintain the normal international trade and investment order. “The G7 members undermine the level playing field and disrupt the security and stability of global production and supply chains,” China’s embassy in Japan said in a statement late on Sunday.

