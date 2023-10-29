Israel Gaza: Israeli ground troops clash with Hamas

President Biden’s steadfast support for Israel is facing increasing pressure as some of his staunch supporters from within his party are warning about the ways in which the Israeli response is being carried out. Biden has resisted calls to join other Democrats who are seeking a ceasefire, and has largely avoided commenting on how Israel is carrying out a new phase in a war that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the weekend warned “is going to be long and difficult.

With one of America’s closest allies now steeling itself for a potentially prolonged conflict, they also raised concerns about whether Israel has clear and achievable objectives as it conducts a major ground assault. In one recent move, a group of more than two dozen senators called on Biden to work with Israel, Egypt, and the United Nations to deliver fuel into Gaza amid the humanitarian crisis. “We should support Israel’s right to defend itself.

