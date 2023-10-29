Israel Gaza: Israeli ground troops clash with Hamas

Staunch US ally Jordan asked Washington to deploy Patriot air defence systems to bolster its border defence at a time of heightened regional tensions and conflict, the spokesperson for the country’s army said on Sunday (Monday AEDT). “We asked the American side to help bolster our defence system with Patriot air defence missile systems,” Brigadier General Mustafa Hiyari, Jordan’s army spokesperson, told state television.

Jordan has been increasingly nervous that Israel’s relentless bombing of Gaza since a deadly assault on Israel by Hamas from the enclave on October 7 could also spread into a wider conflagration, officials said. The Patriot, considered one of the most advanced US air defence systems, is usually in short supply, with allies around the world vying for it.

