Israel Gaza: Israeli ground troops clash with Hamas

Hamas is blocking foreign nationals from leaving Gaza, the United States said on Sunday (Monday AEDT), as Israel sent more troops into the strip to join a ground offensive. Britain was working to rescue trapped citizens as civil disorder and looting broke out at UN aid warehouses in besieged Gaza. American officials said that Israel and Egypt were prepared to let foreigners leave the Strip which is under heavy Israeli bombardment, but Hamas had refused.

There are 88 Australians in Gaza who are unable to leave, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Monday. Jake Sullivan, the White House’s chief security adviser, said: “The Egyptians are prepared to let Americans and other foreign nationals out of Gaza. The Israelis have no issue with that. But Hamas is preventing their departure and making a series of demands.

