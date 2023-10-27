Israel Gaza Hamas: Australian bipartisanship splinters over the Middle East

Many Australians may well remain consumed by their increasing struggles with the cost of living, and apprehensive about the growing prospect of yet another interest rate rise in just over a week’s time.

Next week the prime minister will travel to China and meet President Xi Jinping – a far cry from the days when government ministers couldn’t get their counterparts in Beijing to return their calls.On the AUKUS deal there has been a generally unquestioning bipartisanship. But on the Middle East question there is a disturbing lack of bipartisanship which has real-world consequences, and which seems potentially to point to an ugly new direction in domestic politics.

But for Australian political leaders, the issues are how to adjust your rhetoric to the realities of the changing focus of the story, and how mindful you are of the way it is playing out in our own communities. headtopics.com

“There’s a really immature debate that we often fall into where it says if you acknowledge anything in favour of the Palestinian people, or a claim that if in any way you acknowledge that there is a history that began before October 7, that somehow that’s making excuses for Hamas.

“You need to understand,” he said, “in my part of Sydney people are watching every day, death. They’re watching every day images, sometimes of people they know, often of children.

Read more:

FinancialReview »

EU leaders reach agreement on the Middle East calling for humanitarian corridors in GazaHeads of 27 member states will attempt show of unity at Brussels meeting as disagreements continue over approach to Israel and Gaza conflict Read more ⮕

Israel Hamas: On Middle East conflict, it’s a balancing act at home and abroadGiven the long and violent history of the Israeli-Arab conflict, views towards it are pre-formed, polarised and, in most cases, utterly intransigent. Read more ⮕

The Guardian view on the UN and Israel: the Middle East crisis increases its challengesEditorial: A nearly eight-decade-old institution is tussling with a very different world from the one in which it was created Read more ⮕

Hamas-Israel: The dice are loaded against a Middle East solutionEvery player in the Israel-Hamas conflict has their own interests and agendas. Nothing can happen without everything happening. Read more ⮕

Keir Starmer to meet Labour MPs to discuss party’s position on Israel and GazaStarmer attracted criticism last week over his position on Israel’s right to cut off water and electricity Read more ⮕

Australian troops on standby in Middle East as conflict ragesDefence Minister Richard Marles has announced the deployment of two Australian aircraft, and what he calls a 'significant contingent' of troops to be on standby in the Middle East. Read more ⮕