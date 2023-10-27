Israel expects 'long' ground war in Gaza to destroy Hamas and its many tunnels

soon to destroy Hamas, the country's defence minister said on Friday, describing a campaign that will require dismantling a vast network of tunnels used by the territory's militant rulers.

In a sign of rising tensions in the region, US warplanes struck targets in eastern Syria that the Pentagon said were linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard after a string of attacks on American forces, and two mysterious objects hit towns in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

Gaza's Health Ministry on Thursday released a detailed list of names and identification numbers of those killed, including more than 3000 minors and more than 1500 women. The overall number of deaths far exceeds the combined toll of all four previous wars between Israel and Hamas, estimated at around 4000. headtopics.com

Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant meets soldiers on the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip on October 19, 2023 in Sderot, Israel (Getty) "We have been bringing fuel into Gaza in coordination with the government of Israel for decades. We know fuel is a high-risk item and are working with the Israelis to make sure what we will be using for our operations is done securely," she said.

"The siege means that food, water and fuel – basic commodities — are being used to collectively punish more than two million people, among them, a majority of children and women," Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, told reporters. headtopics.com

The damage to Gaza from nearly three weeks of bombardment showed in satellite photos of several locations taken before the war and again in recent days. Entire rows of residential buildings simply disappear in the photos, reduced to smears of dust and rubble.

