Israel Considers Response to Iran's Missile and Drone Assault

Israel's defence minister, Yoav Gallant, says the successful interception against the attack by the country's air force and several allies is an opportunity for a new 'strategic alliance' against Iran.
US officials said the Iranian salvo, which included over 100 ballistic missiles, could have been catastrophically destructive had they not been intercepted, and would have made a regional war much more likely. Biden also made it clear in a call to Netanyahu in the early hours of Sunday morning that the US would not take part in any such offensive on Iranian territory.
The overnight attack by Iran was launched in retaliation for an airstrike on an Iranian diplomatic building in Syria on 1 April that killed several Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards officers. The countries that took part in repelling the Iranian attack could band together “against this grave threat by Iran which is threatening to mount nuclear explosives on these missiles, which could be an extremely grave threat,” Gallant said. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.
Iran said its attack was aimed at punishing “Israeli crimes” but it now “deemed the matter concluded”. The country’s army chief of staff, Maj Gen Mohammad Bagheri, told state TV: “Our response will be much larger than tonight’s military action if Israel retaliates against Iran.” He added a warning to Tel Aviv and Washington that any backing of Israeli retaliation would result in US military assets in the region being targeted.
