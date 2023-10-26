Israel conducts targeted raid in northern Gaza overnight

The Israeli Defence Force has carried out a ground operation overnight in northern Gaza.The Israeli Defence Force have since withdrawn.

A ground invasion has not been launched but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated it is likely.

Royal condemns ‘glaring double standards’ of Israeli bombing in GazaQueen Rania of Jordan has called on Western leaders to equally condemn Israel's killing of Palestinian civilians following an explosive interview on CNN. Read more ⮕

Israeli tanks in overnight Gaza raid ahead of ‘next stage’Israel sent tanks, troops and armoured bulldozers into the Gaza Strip in a 'targeted raid' overnight that destroyed multiple sites before withdrawing from the Hamas-run territory, the army said Thursday. Read more ⮕

Israeli troops launch brief ground raid into Gaza ahead of expected wider invasionThe military said it struck in order to “prepare the battlefield" ahead of a widely expected ground invasion after more than two weeks of devastating air raids. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza conflict: All of Israeli society has mobilised in the face of terrorIsrael’s social and economic resilience is critical once more as the country faces an unpredictable new crisis Read more ⮕

Queen Rania of Jordan condemns west’s ‘silence’ over Israeli bombing of GazaRoyal says people across Middle East are ‘shocked and disappointed by world’s reaction to this catastrophe’ Read more ⮕

Wong calls for ‘pause’ in Gaza without mentioning Israeli hostagesForeign Minister Penny Wong has called for 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza despite hundreds of innocent Israeli hostages still being held by terrorist group Hamas. Read more ⮕