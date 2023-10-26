Israel carries out ‘targeted raid’ as Hamas claims hostages killed

| Israeli forces carried out a major “targeted raid” in the north of the Gaza Strip as they stepped up preparations for a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy militant group Hamas.crossed the border into Gaza in the biggest raid so far of the conflict, Hamas claimed Israeli’s relentless air strikes of the territory have killed 50 of the 224 Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.
Hamas also released a 212-page document listing the names and ID numbers of what it said were more than 7000 civilians in Gaza who had been killed by the Israeli bombardment. The move came after US President Joe Biden joined Israeli officials in publicly questioning Hamas’s daily death-toll tally.
The raid involved less than a brigade of soldiers, and they did not go much more than a kilometre into Gaza, said Richard Hecht, a spokesman for the military, adding that the main resistance they encountered was anti-tank missiles. Armoured vehicles crossed the fortified border and blew up buildings, a military video showed."Tanks and infantry struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts," it said.
The Israeli prime minister has been under domestic and international pressure over his war plans. Hardliners in his government are demanding tougher action, but world leaders are urging Israel to delay the long-expected ground operation in Gaza to allow time for hostage negotiations.
With no sign of a let-up in Gaza, the foreign ministers of Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates condemned what they called the targeting of civilians and violations of international law.
Palestinians search through the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town of Khan Younis in the south of Gaza yesterday.They also criticised Israel’s occupation of Palestinian areas and called for more efforts to implement a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict - an idea at the heart of long-moribund peacemaking.