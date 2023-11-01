Israel asks Egypt to allow Palestinians into Sinai for relief

Former Israel National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata said Israel has asked the civilian population of northern Gaza to move to the south. This is so there are “no civilian people” inside the warzone in the north of Gaza where militaries are operating, he told Sky News Australia.

“Israel has asked the Egyptians to allow Palestinians to move into Sinai, so there could be some kind of relief.”

BRISBANETIMES: Egypt to evacuate 81 injured Palestinians from Gaza for treatmentEgyptian authorities have informed Gazan authorities that 81 Palestinians with serious injuries will be evacuated from the enclave into Egypt to receive medical treatment. The situation in Gaza is worsening as people struggle to find basic necessities under Israeli bombardment.

ABCNEWS: Israel-Gaza war: DFAT confirms Australians among first evacuees to leave Gaza as humanitarian crisis deepensA first group of civilian evacuees from Gaza — including 20 Australians — cross into Egypt under a Qatari-mediated deal.

ABCNEWS: Israel-Gaza war live updates: Foreign passport holders lining up to exit Gaza through Rafah crossingDozens of foreign passport holders have begun entering the Rafah crossing from Gaza, while ambulances and trucks filled with humanitarian aid line up on the Egypt side of the border. Follow live.

ABCNEWS: Shortages of Food and Supplies in Gaza as Israel-Gaza War IntensifiesCheese, canned meat, jam, tea, and sugar are all in short supply as aid supplies and food in Gaza dries up. Shop manager Saleh Awad says grocery stores cannot provide enough goods to customers as the Israel-Gaza war intensifies.

FINANCIALREVIEW: Israel-Hamas war: Israel kills terror chief as hopes rise for Australians’ Gaza escapeUS officials say high-level negotiations have made good progress towards reopening the lone border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

ABCNEWS: UN Calls for Multiple Border Crossings to Deliver Aid to GazaThe United Nations urges the need for more than one border crossing to deliver aid to the besieged Gaza Strip as Israel intensifies its attacks. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expresses concern for Australians in Gaza and emphasizes the condemnation of Hamas attacks on Israel. He also highlights the importance of Israel's right to self-defense while valuing every civilian life. The UN states that Kerem Shalom, controlled by Israel, is the only equipped crossing for aid trucks, while trucks from Egypt enter Gaza through Rafah.

