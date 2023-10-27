Israel army ‘expanding’ ground operations in Gaza Strip

Internet connectivity breaks down in Gaza-NetblocksIsraeli air and ground forces are stepping up operations in the Gaza Strip, Israel’s chief military spokesperson said on Friday (Saturday AEST), amid reports of heavy bombing of the besieged enclave.

Internet and mobile phone services were cut off in the Palestinian territory, a local telecoms firm and the Red Cross said. Smoke is seen over Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip as result of the Israeli attack from the Israeli side of the border on Friday.“In the last hours, we intensified the attacks in Gaza,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told a televised news briefing, raising expectations that the long-anticipated ground invasion of Gaza may be beginning.“In addition to the attacks carried out in the last few days, ground forces are expanding their operations tonight,” he said.

Earlier, Palestinian mobile phone service provider Jawwal said that services including phone and internet had been cut by heavy bombardment. A statement from the Palestine Red Crescent Society said it had completely lost contact with its operations room in Gaza and all its teams operating on the ground.Israel says it is preparing a ground invasion, but has been urged by the US and Arab countries to delay an operation that would multiply the number of civilian casualties in the densely populated coastal strip and might ignite a wider conflict., which the Palestinian militant group has commanded beneath war-ravaged Gaza for 16 years. headtopics.com

