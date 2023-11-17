Israel Approves Fuel Deliveries to Gaza to Meet UN Needs

Israel's war cabinet has approved allowing two fuel trucks a day into Gaza to meet UN needs. The decision came after a request from the US government. The fuel will provide minimal support for water, sewage, and sanitary systems to prevent pandemics. UN aid deliveries were suspended due to fuel shortages and a communications shutdown.

