Israel Approves Deal to Free Hostages Held by Hamas in Gaza

Israel’s government has approved a deal to free 50 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and a truce. The agreement includes the release of women and children over four days, during which there will be a lull in the fighting. Israel intends to continue its efforts to bring back all kidnapped individuals, eliminate Hamas, and ensure the safety of the State of Israel from Gaza.





newscomauHQ » / 🏆 9. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel escalating bombardment of Gaza ahead of ground invasion against HamasThe Hamas-run Health Ministry said at least 5791 Palestinians have been killed and 16,297 wounded as Israel was escalating its bombardment of targets in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected ground invasion against Hamas.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel escalating bombardment of Gaza ahead of ground invasion against HamasThe Hamas-run Health Ministry said at least 5791 Palestinians have been killed and 16,297 wounded as Israel was escalating its bombardment of targets in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected ground invasion against Hamas.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel escalating bombardment of Gaza ahead of ground invasion against HamasThe Hamas-run Health Ministry said at least 5791 Palestinians have been killed and 16,297 wounded as Israel was escalating its bombardment of targets in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected ground invasion against Hamas.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Israel Hamas war LIVE UPDATES: Major Gaza hospitals suspend operations as Israel hunts HamasTwo hospitals in northern Gaza have closed to new patients; more than 100,000 people marched in Paris to protest against antisemitism. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Hamas Israel: Israeli forces cut off north Gaza; Palestinian toll passes 10,000Troops are expected to enter Gaza City soon, Israeli media reported, initiating an even bloodier phase of the month-old war.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Hamas Israel: Released Hamas hostage was held in ‘spiderweb’ of damp tunnels under GazaYocheved Lifshitz, speaking from Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital, described the “unimaginable hell” of her kidnapping ordeal.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »