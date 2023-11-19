Israel and Hamas Edging Towards Deal on Hostage Release

Israel and Hamas appear to be edging towards a deal that would see the release of a significant number of hostages, possibly in return for a limited ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails. Senior US and Israeli officials, as well as the Qatari prime minister, all suggested an agreement was close on Sunday, although observers have cautioned that public statements during such negotiations are often misleading and any potential deal could easily collapse.

"I'm hopeful we can have a deal in the coming days," Michael Herzog said in an interview on ABC on Sunday.





