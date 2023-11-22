Israel and Hamas agree to four-day truce with hostage release

Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day truce that would see the Palestinian group release dozens of hostages taken on 7 October, both sides announced on Wednesday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet approved the accord after a near-all-night meeting, in which he told reticent ministers it was a 'difficult decision but it's a right decision'.

A government spokesman told AFP that under the agreement at least 50 Israeli and foreign hostages would be released — women and children — in return for a four-day 'lull' in military operations. For every 10 additional hostages released, there would be an extra day of truce. Hamas released a statement welcoming the 'humanitarian truce', which it said would also see 150 Palestinians released from Israeli jails. The truce offers Gaza residents the prospect of a desperately desired, if brief, pause after nearly seven weeks of total wa





