Israel Among Leading Jailers of Journalists, New Report Shows

Israel has emerged as one of the world’s leading jailers of journalists, with 17 in detention. China tops the list with 44 journalists in detention. The number of journalists behind bars globally has decreased from the previous year.





_TCglobal » / 🏆 4. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lithium companies among most bet against stocks as prices sinkLithium companies have become the most bet against stocks in the sharemarket due to sinking prices and concerns about undercapitalisation. Short-selling levels have reached as high as 20.75% for some companies, making it challenging for investors to bet on falling share prices.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Israel's Assault on Gaza Enters Third Month with High Civilian Death TollIsrael's war on Hamas in Gaza has been ongoing for three months, resulting in a high civilian death toll and widespread displacement. The conflict began with aerial bombings and escalated with a ground assault. Thousands of people have been killed or buried under rubble, and hunger is rampant due to the constriction of aid deliveries.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

South Africa Takes Israel to International Court of Justice Over Gaza ConflictSouth Africa has filed a claim of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice, accusing them of committing atrocities during the Gaza conflict. Israel has denied the allegations and plans to challenge the case. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for January.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Israel defends war in Gaza as legitimate defenseIsrael insists at the United Nations' highest court that its war in Gaza was a legitimate defense and accuses Hamas of genocide.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Israel defends military actions in Gaza at World CourtIsrael's legal advisor argues that the military actions in Gaza are acts of self-defence against Hamas and other terrorist organizations. South Africa's accusations of genocide are called "grossly distorted".

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem due to Israel-Hamas warThe typically bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus resembled a ghost town Sunday after Christmas Eve celebrations in Bethlehem were called off due to the Israel-Hamas war.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »