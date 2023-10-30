Assistant Defence Minister Matt Thistlethwaite says Israel “has the right” to defend itself, but there must be an “upholding” of international law.

Mr Thistlethwaite’s comments come in response to the joint statement signed by all former living prime ministers except Paul Keating. The joint statement called upon Hamas to release hostages taken in the October 7 attacks and urged Israel to do all it can to avoid civilian casualties.

“We certainly welcome the statement that's been made by the former prime ministers - it reiterates Australia’s view that this was an unprovoked attack by Hamas,” Mr Thistlethwaite told Sky News Australia. headtopics.com

“Israel has the right to defend itself, but importantly, how Israel defends itself is very important as well, and there needs to be an upholding of international law and ensuring that the sanctity of civilian life, particularly children, is protected.”

