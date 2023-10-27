Is your punctuation a little bit more Sydney or Melbourne?

Harbour versus bay. Ferries versus trams. Kings Cross versus Southern Cross. Ever since infancy, Sydney and Melbourne have listed their differences, from sandstone to bluestone, yet the category I least expected was the possessive apostrophe.
Look for yourself: the Sydney Writers’ Festival versus the Melbourne Writers Festival. See? No kiss-curl hangs in the southern version, as if writers at the Melbourne event have no claim on the occasion. Instead, they are guests, not proprietors, belonging to the event itself and not vice versa. While scribes in the north, says the apostrophe, have dibs on the confab.Both arguments hold water.
Speaking of flies, and punctuation, which phrase is right: a little used fly swatter, or a little-used fly swatter? Maybe a festival writer can save us. Or a pest controller, since the answer lies in the swatter itself. Hyphens, like apostrophes, pack that sort of punch. Thanks to one pen-stroke, the swatter can be minuscule, and therefore second-hand, or a swatter of indeterminate size showing scant evidence of splatted victims.
Small beer perhaps, but in the space of two dilemmas, from festivals to fly-whackers, you can see the consequences of punctuation. Just as a man eating eggplant is a ho-hum trattoria episode compared to a man-eating eggplant, which demands its own Hollywood franchise.
Cormac McCarthy, the American giant of literature, begrudged punctuation, or weird little marks as he called them. Apostrophes, for Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw, were "uncouth bacilli", yet even the laureates had to toe the line now and then. If I dedicated this week's column to my parents, Buddha and Kylie Minogue, you'd be forgiven for your brain's meltdown. The trigger is the Oxford comma missing in action, that serial squiggle to keep listed items discrete.