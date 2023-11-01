Is the pendulum of power swinging towards US unions?

For 30 years – from 1946 to the late 1970s – the American middle class expanded. That was largely because unions won increases in wages and benefits that roughly tracked gains in overall productivity. Since payrolls comprise about two-thirds of corporate costs, the raiders forced corporations to keep a lid on wages and benefits.this, corporations had to bust unions – outsourcing jobs abroad, moving to anti-union (AKA “right-to-work”) states and firing workers who tried to organize.
The result was a dramatic decline in the bargaining power of ordinary workers. And with it, a shrinkage of the American middle class. From 1946 through the early 1970s, unions staged hundreds of major strikes each year. After 1981, the number of major strikes dropped to a few dozen per year.
Couple this with the rise in populist politics – starting with Bernie Sanders’ surprisingly strong showing in 2016 while Donald Trump posed as the “voice” of workers – in a system looking increasingly rigged against average people.
And then there’s the tight post-pandemic labor market, in which consumers are spending like gangbusters, the economy is surging, and employers worry about getting and keeping the workers they need.I’d love to think so. But I frankly worry about the Fed chair, Jerome Powell, and his colleagues.
