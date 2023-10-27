Is crisis at Siemens Energy symptom of a wider wind power problem?

One of the world’s biggest wind turbine makers has reignited concerns over the headwinds facing the industry after losing billions in market value this week.with the German government to secure €15bn of guarantees to shore up its balance sheet. The company expects heavy losses this year after faults were discovered in its newest turbine models.

Claudia Kemfert, an energy expert at the German Institute of Economic Research in Berlin, said that while Siemens’ wind power woes were “tragic” they were not emblematic of the wind industry, which was in “good shape” overall.

“Wind power is literally on the rise globally,” Kemfert said. “The problems at Siemens Gamesa are homemade. The group must get a grip on quality problems. The fact that this has not been done to a sufficient degree to date is astonishing and must be changed.” headtopics.com

Still, some fear that a troubling trend has emerged: the climbing costs of financing and building windfarms have created headwinds for those constructing offshore windfarms around the world. Inflation is casting doubt on the future of multi-billion pound wind projects. In time, the sector-wide cost pressures could threaten government renewable energy targets too.

Vattenfall said it would stop work on Norfolk Boreas, designed to power the equivalent of 1.5m British homes, because a 40% increase in its costs, in large part due to higher prices for energy and materials, meant it was no longer profitable.of £37.35 per megawatt hour (MWh) to win a government support contract for the project but, following a surge in global energy prices, said it would now need a “significantly higher” subsidy for its project to make financial sense. headtopics.com

Along with SSE and ScottishPower, it warned the UK government that its late summer auction for new subsidy contracts was set too low to cover costs. The government ignored calls for the auction to start at a higher price

Read more:

GuardianAus »

Sydney house prices: Rising listings, poor affordability slash house price growthThe rate fell by a third to 1.9 per cent across the combined capital cities during the September quarter, a new report from Domain shows. Read more ⮕

Rising US tennis star’s ’silent mode’ excuse after 18-month ban for missed drug testsRising US tennis star’s ’silent mode’ excuse after 18-month ban for missed drug tests Read more ⮕

Electricity transmission: Pay households with solar and battery systems and they will use energy wiselyIf you offer money to householders to provide power at certain times or to reduce demand, they will happily do it – provided it isn’t just a pea and thimble trick. Read more ⮕

Manufacturers and schools to buy energy directly from revived SECVictorian manufacturers and schools will be able to buy renewable energy directly from the resurrected State Electricity Commission. Read more ⮕

Manufacturers and schools to buy energy directly from revived SECVictorian manufacturers and schools will be able to buy renewable energy directly from the resurrected State Electricity Commission. Read more ⮕

Manufacturers and schools to buy energy directly from revived SECVictorian manufacturers and schools will be able to buy renewable energy directly from the resurrected State Electricity Commission. Read more ⮕