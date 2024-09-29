Is Americanisation Sapping the ASX's Sparkle?

It’s no secret that the number of companies on the ASX is shrinking faster than your average packet of Tim Tams. In the past financial year,Altium, Boral and CSR are just a few of the great Australian companies we’ve lost this year, and arguably our greatest tech success, Canva, intends to list in the US next year, following the lead of Atlassian in 2015.for a combined 70 per cent of Gen Z and Millennial portfolios, with just 30 per cent allocated to Australian shares.

However, it doesn’t seem unreasonable that major companies founded in Australia should still call Australia home and list locally. It just requires concerted effort., which hit an all-time recently, might tempt prospective IPO’s away from the private markets, where all the fun is being had, but there remains a task to convince prospective IPOs who are considering US listings to stay on the home team.there is “no shortage of demand” from companies mulling floats.

Tom Cowan, of TDM Growth Partners, the firm which brought Guzman y Gomez to the public markets, is also a true patriot. “History would suggest that the ASX is a wonderful place to list fast-growing businesses and while there is always an enticing aspect to the US, the benefits of a local ASX listing far outweighs this,” says Cowan.

But there are a few tweaks that could make the ASX more attractive. The reality is that we can’t compete with America’s tech dominance. We should be playing to our strengths inA quick whip-round of my industry contacts produced an IPO Christmas list of iconic Australian companies investors would jump at, including Bunnings, Kmart, Cotton On, Visy, Hancock Prospecting, Snowy Hydro and Sydney Metro.

“We know we’re an outlier globally in not permitting dual-class listings, and it is something we could consider in close consultation with ASIC and the market,” says Posnett.Of course, there is always the opportunity to cut more red tape and make listing cheaper and even faster. The social credibility and eclat of being public needs to outweigh the burden of the extra paperwork and governance requirements.

ASX Americanisation Tech Companies IPO US Stock Market

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theage / 🏆 8. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ASX earnings season: ASX investors flood back as earnings season soothes market panicStrong dividends and signs that consumers were still spending fuelled a recovery from a shock sell-off this month, with the ASX 200 back near record highs.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

ASX 200 LIVE: ASX to edge upAustralian shares are poised to edge modestly higher at the open. Iron ore slumps back below $US100 a tonne. Bitcoin back above $US59,000. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

ASX 200 LIVE: ASX to dive, Nvidia plunges amid Wall St sell-offAustralian shares are set to plunge 1.2 per cent; $A tumbles; second-quarter GDP data pending; US nerves fray on manufacturing data miss. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

ASX 200 LIVE: ASX dives 1.7pc; economy grew 0.2pc in June quarterShares plunge; US manufacturing data frays investor nerves; Orora rallies after selling North American business; Cettire founder lifts stake. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

ASX 200 LIVE: ASX dives 1.7pc; economy grew 0.2pc in June quarterShares plunge; US manufacturing data frays investor nerves; Orora rallies after selling North American business; Cettire founder lifts stake. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

ASX 200 LIVE: ASX dives 1.7pc; economy grew 0.2pc in June quarterShares plunge; US manufacturing data frays investor nerves; Orora rallies after selling North American business; Cettire founder lifts stake. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »