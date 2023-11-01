Is a replicant deserving of love? The sci-fi story that’s almost too difficult to unravel

But Hen is weeping over none of these things. It’s Junior who bothers her and the thought that their marriage is fast deteriorating. For reasons she can’t understand, he’s moody and withdrawn and whatever is wrong, he won’t talk about it. She’s still crying when a strange car draws up outside.. It’s a puzzle of a book about the unfathomable implications of artificial intelligence, and elaborate interpretations of its finer points abound on the internet.

The car at the couple’s front door has brought Terrance (Aaron Pierre), a weirdly effusive character who works for a government agency that is sending people into space for two years at a time with a view to setting up a space colony. Without his knowledge, Junior has been put on a long list of candidates for this excursion and Terrance has arrived to let him know what a great opportunity he’s being given.

Junior is understandably reluctant to embrace this generous offer, but he makes only a weak and half-hearted protest, for Terrance’s relentlessly upbeat sales pitch has a sinister edge. In fact, he’s a thoroughly creepy presence.At this point, the narrative could go in any direction. Are we going to jump two years and explore the effect of Junior’s absence on the couple’s marriage on his return? Of course not. Reid and Davis aren’t remotely interested in anything so simple.

On the plus side, Davis has no trouble drumming up the sense of discombobulation necessary for this unsettling premise to draw you in. Can a replicant love, suffer and be deserving of our sympathy? These are the questions at the confused heart of the film, and Mescal and Ronan are convincing as a couple whose lives are being hijacked by forces beyond their control.

