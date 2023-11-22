Iron Ore Extends Rally as Steel Production Rises

Iron ore extended its rally in Singapore, rising 1 per cent to $US134.60 a tonne. Steel production for the 71 countries reporting to the World Steel Association edged 0.6 per cent higher to 150.0 million tonnes in October from a year ago. The gain reflected higher output in India, Japan, the US, South Korea and Russia. China, however, produced 79.1 Mt last month, down 1.8 per cent on October 2022., even as data points to continued cooling. Americans expect prices will climb at a 4.

5 per cent annual rate over the next year, according to the final November reading from the University of Michigan.On Wall St at 1.45pm: Dow +0.5% S&P +0.5% Nasdaq +0.7%Stoxx 50 +0.5% FTSE -0.2% DAX +0.4% CAC +0.4%Iron ore +1% to $US134.60 a tonne, or VIX, tumbled 4 per cent, falling below 13 at midday in New York. US markets will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving; trading volumes historically thin the day before the break and the following Friday.RBC Capital’s head of US equity strategy Lori Calvasina is the latest strategist to forecast further S&P 500 gain





