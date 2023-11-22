Irish Players Shine in AFLW Finals

Geelong Cats forward Aishling Moloney is one of 33 Irish players in the AFLW this season, with eight likely to take to the field for finals this weekend. At Brisbane, Orla O’Dwyer, Ireland’s first AFLW All-Australian. Behind her in the Lions’ defence, Jennifer Dunne, fresh off a Gaelic football All-Ireland title with Dublin. Who else but Aishling Moloney, the towering forward from Tipperary. They know each other well. Moloney also happens to be Dunne’s former teammate at Dublin City University.

The closer you delve, the more connections you find. Alongside Moloney at the Cats is Rachel Kearns, a teammate of Adelaide’s Niamh Kelly at Mayo. At Tipperary with Moloney? The aforementioned O’Dwyer, as well as Niamh Martin at the Kangaroos. “All the girls in my team always say the speed and aggression, the will to win, this competitiveness,” she says. “They love that, and I think that’s what we bring to the gam





