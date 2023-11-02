Ireland’s criticism of Israel has made it an outlier in the EU. What lies behind it?

Ireland has been an outlier. While the taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, has said that Israel has a right to defend itself,the following qualification: “but Israel doesn’t have the right to do wrong.” Early on in the bombardment of Gaza,– along with Spain – for a humanitarian “ceasefire” to bring an end to the violence, rather than the option of a “pause”.

While no one in their right mind could justify Hamas’ murder of civilians on 7 October – and I have not heard a hint of this sentiment in Ireland – Ireland has a long history of supporting what is viewed as the cause of Palestinian freedom and peace in the region.

The brief answer is Ireland’s experience of colonialism, sectarian violence and peace. Yet that short answer hides complexities. Ireland’s solidarity with Palestinian people is not a “like for like” reflex (although it is sometimes expressed simply as such, particularly in Northern Ireland), nor merely a kind of political sentimentalism.

Because of our history, many people are drawn to support those they perceive as oppressed, with marginalised national identities, especially within the frameworks of imperialism and colonialism. This sense of kinship can express itself in daily cultural life –of a popular Dublin football club, a partnership with a Palestinian non-profit sports organisation. There have also been multiple protests across Ireland calling for a ceasefire.

The Irish president, Michael D Higgins, who occasionally raises eyebrows for speaking out despite his independent role, was firm in his response to Israel’s actions. “To announce in advance that you will break international law and to do so on an innocent population,”while on a visit to Rome as the bombing of Gaza escalated, “it reduces all the code that was there from second world war on protection of civilians and it reduces it to tatters.

