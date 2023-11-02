Iranian mother jailed for 13 years after denouncing death of son shot at protest

Mahsa Yazdani, whose 20-year-old son Mohammad Javad Zahedi was killed at an anti-regime protest in September 2022, was convicted on charges of blasphemy, incitement, insulting the supreme leader, and spreading anti-regime propaganda, according to human rights groups and family members. They say she will serve the first five years with no chance of parole.

Videos and photos of her son’s body riddled with shotgun pellets went viral on social media during the mass protests sparked by theAfter her son was killed, Yazdani publicly condemned the regime’s attacks on protesters and called for justice for her son and others killed in the demonstrations. Her trial and sentencing came very soon after she was arrested at her home on 22 August.

Hours after the news of the sentence was published, Yazdani’s daughter, Mitra Zahedi, shared a post on Instagram that read: “What will happen to my three-year-old brother? Who is responsible for all this cruelty?”It added: “Hundreds of mothers in Iran have been blocked from pursuing justice for their murdered loved ones while themselves being persecuted for simply raising their voices.”

The sentencing comes as Iranian authorities appear to be actively pursuing the families of those killed during the protests. Yazdani’s sentencing is “another clear sign the authorities are placing relentless pressure upon the families of victims”, said Skylar Thompson, of the civil rights groupsource told the Guardian, the family has been subjected to ongoing raids and threats from the regime’s agents.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.