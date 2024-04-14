Iran's Unprecedented Attack on Israel with Drones and Missiles

Iran 's unprecedented attack on Israel with hundreds of drones and missiles marked the culmination of a tense two weeks in which Washington engaged in whirlwind efforts to prepare for the expected violence. American aircraft and planes downed dozens of drones and missiles when Iran launched the attack on Saturday, after Tehran repeatedly threatened to hit back in response to an Israel i strike on its consulate in Damascus that killed two top officers at the beginning of the month.

"We were not a part of that strike" but "we knew that that would have repercussions," the official said. A few days later, Biden instructed the government "to defend Israel to the maximum extent possible" and to ensure that all necessary authorities and assets were in place to do so -- a directive that sent officials into action.

