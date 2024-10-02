Iran Launches Missile Attack on Israel, Escalating Middle East Tensions

Iran launched dozens of missiles toward Israel on Tuesday in what it said was a response to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and others – potentially taking the region closer to a wider conflict.

Israel has vowed to respond to the attack – sparking worries among its allies that the conflict in the Middle East could escalate further. While the attack was over relatively quickly, it is clear that it has further raised the stakes in what is already an extremely tense moment. World leaders have long warned the conflict between Israel and Iran's proxies Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon could spiral into a wider regional war. All eyes will now be on how Israel responds.

And while Israel and Hezbollah have been trading cross-border fire for much of the past year, Iran launched the barrage on Tuesday just hours after Israel announced it launched a "limited and localized" ground operation in Lebanon. Sending Israeli troops into Lebanon would have been seen as a major escalation by Iran.

