Iran Grapples With Pressure Over Nasrallah Killing

Iran faces internal pressure over its response to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. While the government maintains a cautious stance, urging avoidance of direct war with Israel and emphasizing the capabilities of Lebanese and Palestinian forces, hardliners within Iran are demanding a tougher response, accusing authorities of failing to stand up to Israel and blocking discussions with the West about Iran 's nuclear program .

The killing of Brig Gen Abbas Nilforushan, the IRGC deputy commander for Lebanon and Syria, alongside Nasrallah has intensified calls for retaliation. Some conservatives have been accused of fueling an inflammatory atmosphere on social media by distorting remarks from President Masoud Pezeshkian and his spokesperson, making them appear unsupportive of the “axis of resistance”. The government remains committed to avoiding a direct conflict with Israel, believing it would benefit Benjamin Netanyahu and draw in the US. However, they also emphasize that Hezbollah should not be left to fight alone

IRAN ISRAEL HEZBOLLAH NASRALLAH NUCLEAR PROGRAM

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel’s attempt to kill Nasrallah throws down the gauntlet to IranThe Israeli government is in effect signalling that it is ready to take on Iran directly and is challenging it to hit back, if it dares.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Israel’s attempt to kill Nasrallah throws down the gauntlet to IranThe Israeli government is in effect signalling that it is ready to take on Iran directly and is challenging it to hit back, if it dares.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Israel’s attempt to kill Nasrallah throws down the gauntlet to IranThe Israeli government is in effect signalling that it is ready to take on Iran directly and is challenging it to hit back, if it dares.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

The killing of Hassan Nasrallah leaves Iran with a fateful choice and the US humiliatedIsrael’s airstrike on Hezbollah’ leadership in Lebanon has far-reaching implications for Tehran and Washington

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Nasrallah's Death Deals Major Blow To Iran's Deterrent Against IsraelThe death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike has significantly weakened a key Iranian deterrent against Israel, potentially pushing Iran towards pursuing nuclear weapons.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Israel Claims To Have Killed Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan NasrallahThe Israeli military has announced the death of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a series of airstrikes targeting the group's underground headquarters in Beirut. This claim, which follows overnight speculation about Nasrallah's fate, marks a significant escalation in the Middle East crisis.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »