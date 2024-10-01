Iran Fires Missiles at Israel in Retaliation for Hezbollah Attacks

Already a subscriber? Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for Israel ’s campaign against Tehran’s Hezbollah allies in Lebanon.

Israel’s military later sounded the all-clear and said Israelis were free to leave their shelters. Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the military was not aware of any injuries resulting from the Iranian missile attacks.Advertisement “We discussed how the United States is prepared to help Israel defend against these attacks, and protect American personnel in the region,” Biden said on X about a meeting held with Vice President Kamala Harris and the White House national security team earlier in the day.

Iran Israel Missiles Hezbollah Retaliation

