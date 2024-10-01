Iran Fires Barrage of Missiles at Israel, Threatening Wider Conflict

Iran says it fired a barrage of missiles into Israel on Tuesday as the months-long fighting between Israel and Iran ’s proxies in the region - Hezbollah and Hamas - escalated, threatening a wider regional conflict.
In the statement, Iran referenced Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Revolutionary Guard General Abbas Nilforushan, both killed in an Israeli airstrike last week in Beirut. It also mentioned Ismail Haniyeh, a top leader in Hamas who was assassinated in Tehran in a suspected Israeli attack in July. It warned this attack represented only a “first wave,” without elaborating.
A senior White House official had earlier warned of “severe consequences” should Iran launch a ballistic missile against Israel. US ships and aircraft were positioned in the region to assist Israel.Israeli soldiers raise their fists from a moving APC in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border on Tuesday.Iran launched an unprecedented direct attack on Israel in April, but few of its projectiles reached their targets.
An Israeli airstrike hit a residential building near Beirut on Tuesday, causing damage but with no immediate reports of casualties. The strike appeared to hit an apartment about 100 metres from the Iranian Embassy.
