Iran Fires Barrage of Missiles at Israel, Threatening Wider Conflict

Iran says it fired a barrage of missiles into Israel on Tuesday as the months-long fighting between Israel and Iran ’s proxies in the region - Hezbollah and Hamas - escalated, threatening a wider regional conflict.

In the statement, Iran referenced Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Revolutionary Guard General Abbas Nilforushan, both killed in an Israeli airstrike last week in Beirut. It also mentioned Ismail Haniyeh, a top leader in Hamas who was assassinated in Tehran in a suspected Israeli attack in July. It warned this attack represented only a “first wave,” without elaborating.

A senior White House official had earlier warned of “severe consequences” should Iran launch a ballistic missile against Israel. US ships and aircraft were positioned in the region to assist Israel.Israeli soldiers raise their fists from a moving APC in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border on Tuesday.Iran launched an unprecedented direct attack on Israel in April, but few of its projectiles reached their targets.

An Israeli airstrike hit a residential building near Beirut on Tuesday, causing damage but with no immediate reports of casualties. The strike appeared to hit an apartment about 100 metres from the Iranian Embassy.

Iran Israel Missiles Conflict Hezbollah Hamas

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theage / 🏆 8. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran launches missiles at Israel, Israeli military saysThe Israeli military says Iran has fired missiles at Israel, and air raid sirens are sounding across the country.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Israeli protests after death of six Israeli hostages held by HamasSarah Ferguson presents Australia's premier daily current affairs program, delivering agenda-setting public affairs journalism and interviews that hold the powerful to account. Plus political analysis from Laura Tingle.

Source: abc730 - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »

Israel-Gaza war live: dozens reported killed in Israeli strike on Khan Younis humanitarian zoneIsrael’s military said in a statement that it ‘struck significant Hamas terrorists’, with residents of the tent encampment at Al-Mawasi saying it was hit by at least four missiles

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Israeli warplanes bombard Lebanon as Hezbollah fires rockets into IsraelA United Nations official has warned of 'imminent catastrophe' in the region after Hezbollah fired rockets deep into northern Israel, while Israeli warplanes struck Lebanon's south.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Hezbollah and Israel exchange heavy fire after deadly Israeli strikeIsrael and Hezbollah have exchanged heavy fire, with Israeli warplanes carrying out the most intense bombardment in almost a year of war across Lebanon's south and Hezbollah firing rockets deep into northern Israel.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Israel-Gaza war live: UN worker killed in West Bank during Israeli operationUN Palestinian relief agency says employee was first to be killed in the territory in more than a decade, but Israeli military says he was a ‘terrorist’

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »