Iranian authorities have arrested a prominent lawyer and human rights defender as she attended the funeral of a teenage girl who died after a disputed metro incident, her husband has said.after nearly a month in intensive care.

Sotoudeh, 60, who was awarded the European parliament’s 2012 Sakharov prize for her human rights work,“My wife was arrested during the funeral of Armita Garawand along with others,” Reza Khandan, Sotoudeh’s husband, told Agence France-Presse, saying she was “violently beaten” during the arrest.after an incident on the metro which left her in a coma, with sharply diverging views over how she was injured.

The local Fars news agency said Sotoudeh “had been arrested and handed over to judicial authorities” for “not wearing a headscarf” and “disturbing the society’s mental security”. Covering the neck and head in public has been compulsory for women since 1983, following Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution. headtopics.com

Women have been increasingly flouting the Islamic republic’s strict dress code since months-long demonstrations erupted in September last year following Amini’s death in custody. Amini had been arrested for allegedly violating the dress code.after defending a woman arrested for demonstrating against the compulsory headscarf in Iran.on charges of “encouraging corruption and debauchery”.

Garawand’s case was first reported on 3 October by the Kurdish-focused rights group Hengaw, which said she had been critically wounded during an incident on the Tehran metro involving Iran’s morality police. headtopics.com

But authorities say she suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure and denied that any “physical or verbal altercations” had taken place.

