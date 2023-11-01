Investors with $30 trillion want Australia to ramp up climate targets

The government is set to release a response to the United States’ $550 billion green industry stimulus scheme by the end of the year.The giant US fund, which Australia cannot match, is already sucking in capital from around the world, including from local industry mogul Andrew Forrest, who says he would rather develop hydrogen production projects in Australia but cannot ignore the financial benefits on offer in the US.

Investor Group on Climate Change, representing institutional investors with total funds under management of more than $30 trillion, said Australia can attract a hefty portion of global green investment without splashing cash to compete with the US financial sweeteners.

However, Australia will need to ramp up its climate targets, which must be updated when Australia attends the United Nations’ global climate conference in 2025, and deliver a comprehensive suite of plans on how it will to work with industry sectors to cut emissions – particularly farming, building, manufacturing and mining where green technology is not as advanced as renewables are for the energy sector.

Australia committed under the Paris Agreement to action that was consistent with international efforts to limit global warming to less than 2 degrees and as close to 1.5 as possible. This target was scientifically selected as the threshold above which global warming will cause the most costly damage – from more intense and frequent floods and fires and other extreme weather events to habitat loss and reduced availability of food and drinking water.

