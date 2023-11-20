Investors warned of stagnant growth despite no recession

Macquarie Group’s global markets guru, Viktor Shvets, has a blunt message for investors hoping things might get back to normal as the pandemic fades from view. The Goldilocks outcome of no recession and lower interest rates won’t make it any easier to generate returns. Shvets believes the global and US economies will further slow in calendar 2024, but are likely to avoid recession.
The rapid shift from inflation to disinflation he predicts will throw another curveball at already confused central bankers, whom Shvets says are likely to pivot to rate cuts and monetary support much faster than the market thinks. But dodging recession means investors cannot expect the economic recovery that would typically follow. Instead, they must prepare to return to the world of stagnant growth we knew just before COVID-19, but with one crucial difference. That is central banks and markets should expect to be “whiplashed between perceptions of recoveries, disinflation and stagnation” and will find their old, comfortable investment methods no longer wor
