Investors Struggle to Predict Economy's Path Amid Unusual Response to Monetary Policy

Investors are having difficulty determining where the economy is headed due to the unusual response to monetary policy tightening. Despite predictions of a recession, the US and Australian economies have remained resilient. Unemployment rates are low, inflation is high, and businesses are carrying excess staff.





FinancialReview » / 🏆 2. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Market Analysts Predict Interest Rate Hike by Reserve Bank of AustraliaMarket analysts are predicting that the Reserve Bank of Australia will raise interest rates at its next meeting on November 7. While some experts believe the cash rate will peak at 4.6 percent, others argue that further rate hikes will be necessary to bring down stubborn inflation.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Banks Monitor Petrol Spending to Predict Home Loan DefaultsMajor lenders are prying into customers’ spending behaviour, including switching to Aldi, to identify customers most at risk of home loan hardship.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Hamas is ‘embedded with civilians’ hence Israel’s struggle to target themANU Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies’ Ian Parmeter says Israel is trying its best to minimise casualties of innocent people despite Hamas being “embedded with civilians”. On October 7 Israel declared war on Hamas after the Palestinian terrorist group launched thousands of rockets as far north as Tel Aviv.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

SEC to sell power to manufacturers, but likely struggle to bring down billsVictoria’s vision for the State Electricity Commission cannot guarantee that it will bring down power bills, energy experts say.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

SEC to sell power to manufacturers, but likely struggle to bring down billsVictoria’s vision for the State Electricity Commission cannot guarantee that it will bring down power bills, energy experts say.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Lyon tunes up for Test summer as Vics struggleVictoria’s Test top order contenders have failed to fire as Nathan Lyon returned to red ball cricket for the first time since his Ashes injury at the MCG on Thursday.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »