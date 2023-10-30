Investors see oil prices topping $US100 amid Middle East turmoil

Oil futures dropped on Monday after Israel’s invasion of Gaza did not immediately cause a regional backlash – but investors are bracing for more volatility in commodities amid fears the conflict could spread across the Middle East.
The Brent crude global benchmark dropped 1.3 per cent to $US89.30 a barrel. Brent had jumped 2.9 per cent to $US90.48 on Friday after IsraelEnergy stocks tracked the lower oil price, tumbling 2 per cent in afternoon trading. Woodside Energy dropped 1.9 per cent to $34.54, Santos lost 1.7 per cent to $7.70, Ampol declined 2.1 per cent to $31.675 and Karoon Energy fell 0.2 per cent to $2.535.
Daniel Hynes, a commodity strategist at ANZ, said there was a sense that the market had become “war weary” as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ground on for more than 17 months. But the “ignition of tensions in the Middle East has brought the price of oil back into focus”, Mr Hynes said. headtopics.com
ANZ forecasts the commodity to remain choppy, with a short-term price target of $US100 a barrel as traders try to wrap their heads around the initial limited impact to global oil supply and whether the conflict will “escalate into a broader conflict involving major oil producers like Iran”. The Middle East accounts for a third of global crude supplies, and there are fears that a spiralling of the conflict could lead to a reduction in exports from Tehran.
“It’s all eyes on what happens in on the ground in Israel and Gaza,” Mr Rennie said. “We would need to see a material escalation for a sharp appreciation (in the prices.)”per day until the end of the year, the medium term outlook for oil prices is “higher for longer”. “I certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see prices sustaining not far away from current levels through the end of this year and into next year,” Mr Rennie said. headtopics.com