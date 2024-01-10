Investment Swimwear: Is It Worth the Price?

The post-pandemic retail rhetoric has been all about “investment dressing”. When it comes to suits, shoes and coats, most of us have a pretty good idea of what that means. But what about swimwear? Considering everything our bathers or swimmers need to contend with – sunscreen, salt and sand – could investment pieces ever be worth the price? Like most things in fashion, the answer is in the eye of the beholder.

But regardless of your price point, these expert tips will make buying any swimwear a lot easier.Focus on fit Trends come and go, but classic, well-fitted swimwear can last for seasons, says Vanessa Spencer, of multi-brand retailer The New Trend. “Look for quality fabrications – these will last and add to your investment wardrobe. Avoid styles that don’t suit your body shape or that you don’t feel comfortable in,” says Spencer, “Look for versatility, such as a one-piece swimsuit that could work as a top for a night out, styled with high-waist pant





