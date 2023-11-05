Investigators to Address Sexual Assault Problem at US Research Stations in Antarctica

Investigators from the watchdog office overseeing the National Science Foundation (NSF) will travel to US research stations in Antarctica to address the issue of sexual assault. This comes after a damning NSF report revealed a culture of sexual harassment and assault within the US Antarctic Program. The report showed that 59% of women had a negative experience with sexual harassment or assault during the program, and 95% of respondents knew someone who had been assaulted or harassed.

The investigators will visit McMurdo Station, the continent's largest research hub

