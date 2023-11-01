Investigations under way into CityCat collision that sank river cruiser

Three investigations are now under way by Maritime Safety Queensland, RiverCity Ferries and the Queensland Water Police into how the CityCat allegedly collided with a moored cruiser at West End.Prime Pollutionunderstands the moored boat had “recently changed mooring positions” and was moored in the river off Orleigh Park, not against a private pontoon.“The small boat had moved in the last couple of days, so it is not as black and white as you and I might think,” a source said on Wednesday.

BCC’s fleet of CityCats are run under lease by River City Ferries, who said the collision occurred after the CityCat had ended its passenger-carrying shift. “An incident occurred on the CityCat Gilwunpa at 20:35 on Tuesday 31 October, approximately 200 metres downstream of the West End Ferry Terminal, when it made contact with an unoccupied, anchored private vessel,” River City Ferries said.

RiverCity Ferries provided no damage estimates to the CityCat, which made its way back to the West End CityCat terminal immediately after the collision.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Investigations launched after CityCat ferry crashes into private boat on Brisbane RiverA ferry crashes into and sinks a private boat in the middle of the Brisbane River.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Serial killer to stay behind bars as new Victorian laws to restrict paroleThe Frankson killer was given three life sentences for the murders of three young women.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Man killed, three injured in car crash on Princes Fwy in Victoria7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: FIFA bans former Spanish football president Luis Rubiales for three yearsFormer Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales has been handed a three-year ban on all FIFA events, over misconduct at the Women's World Cup final. Rubiales had previously been suspended for 90 days for forcibly kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's victory over England at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Hamas releases video of three Israeli hostages in bid to pressure Prime Minister Benjamin NetanyahuT﻿hey made an emotional plea to the Israeli Prime Minister to secure their freedom.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Hamas releases video claiming to show three hostagesHamas has released a video of three women who it claims were taken hostage during the 7 October attack on southern Israel. The hostage video is only the second released by Hamas since the terror attack. The video shows three women criticising Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and blaming him for failing to protect people from Hamas.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕