Investigation launched into ugly incident during Sydney derby

The A-League has launched an investigation into an ugly incident caught by TV cameras during the Sydney derby on Saturday.Football Australia has launched an investigation into an ugly inident caught by TV cameras during the Sydney derby on Saturday night.The spectator was seen on the live TV broadcast. Photo: Chanel 10.
The incident overshadowed the thrilling finish to the wild derby, which included two stoppage-time goals and a 97th minute match-winner by Sky Blues replacement Jaiden Kucharski. Jaiden Kucharski of Sydney FC celebrates scoring the stoppage time goal. Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images. The three men separately attended a highly-charged Australia Cup final between Sydney United 58 and Macarthur on October 1, 2022 and were seen performing the Nazi gesture on CCTV and on a broadcast of the game by Channel 10.
The three men are completely unknown to each other, with Parramatta Local Court last week told they have been charged under “novel” NSW laws.Anyone found guilty of the offence of displaying a Nazi symbol without an excuse faces a maximum penalty of 12 months imprisonment and/or an $11,000 fine.Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has sent a classy message after being brought to tears following one of his greatest achievements.
A-League Investigation Incident Sydney Derby TV Cameras Spectator Thrilling Finish Stoppage-Time Goals Match-Winner Jaiden Kucharski
Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »
Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »
Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »
Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »
Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »