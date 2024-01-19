Investigation Launched into Sales at Lachlan Line's Apartment Complex

NSW Fair Trading will investigate sales in the Lachlan Line's apartment complex at Macquarie Park after a rectification order for serious defects was issued. The Minns government plans to use strengthened powers to address wrongdoing. The investigation comes after claims that one new owner was unaware of the problems despite the rectification order noting that the owners corporation and local council were informed.

The government has stated that it will hold those who fail to disclose defects accountable





