Investigation launched into death of woman after consuming drink at retreat

Police are investigating the death of a 53-year-old Victorian woman who fell ill after consuming a drink at a retreat near Ballarat over the weekend.

It is believed the woman was at Soul Barn, which describes itself as a creative wellbeing centre, in the regional town of Clunes when she fell ill late on Saturday night.Paramedics responded to reports of an incident in Clunes about 11:50pm Saturday and took two other people by ambulance to Ballarat Base Hospital, Ambulance Victoria said. They have since been discharged."There’s been so much tragedy," they said.

Soul Barn bills itself as an alternative and holistic health service that hosts "inspiring workshops and retreats that will link you to your own passions, allow you to explore new skills and encourage you to express yourself authentically".On Sunday, the business posted on Facebook that a planned "sound healing" workshop, due to be held that day, would be cancelled.

