Investigation launched after Optus fails to connect emergency calls

Early last Wednesday morning, Adrian Ashenden spent 15 minutes immobile on the floor "preoccupied with staying alive" while his wife frantically tried to call an ambulance. The regulator is investigating Optus's failure to connect some emergency calls. The Gold Coast resident and cancer patient had woken up feeling unwell at 3:45am, and by 4am, he had collapsed. "I tried to call triple-0 and it was strange — the phone was totally dead, there was no dial tone, no nothing," he told the ABC.

After two more attempts they eventually connected to triple-0, and an ambulance took Mr Ashenden to hospital for treatment. While it turned out he was not in "mortal danger", receiving daily radiation treatment for cancer means he and his wife take any health scare seriously

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Optus network outage: When will Optus outage be fixed?7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Optus outage: What the Optus outage means for AFR subscribersThe nationwide Optus outage has triggered a service disruption to some subscribers of The Australian Financial Review.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Optus outage: What early signs suggest may have gone wrong at OptusProblems with how Optus routes internet traffic from place to place may have caused its catastrophic network.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Optus outage: Australia fails Optus’ cyberwar rehearsal Optus ’ chaotic outage wasn’t cyber warfare, and that’s lucky. We saw that we can’t function if one part of our digital lives falls over.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Optus outage: How Optus seems to be channelling Qantas on crisis management Optus has become another instant case study of what not to do in a crisis. CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin cannot convince the public or the politicians its response is adequate.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Optus outage: Optus tries to staunch potential ‘big loss of customers’The telco has offered some mobile phone customers 200 gigabytes of extra data – estimated to be worth between zero and $70 depending on usage.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »