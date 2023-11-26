Investigation into Wieambilla attack raises questions about law enforcement

There was a small arsenal of guns. Troubling online posts, rendered even more sinister in hindsight. And complete isolation, in and of itself not a concern, but – in combination with the other factors – is perhaps a cloak to hide the dagger. All this emerged in the days after six people, two of whom were police officers, were killed at 251 Wains Road, Wieambilla, on 12 December 2022.

Gareth, Nathaniel and Stacey Train, who lived there, were found to have been primarily motivated by a “Christian violent extremist ideology” when they killed. Almost a year later, a question remains unanswered: could law enforcement and intelligence agencies do anything differently to stop a similar attack happening? And, if so, have authorities already changed the way they work? Are yet to be finalised, it was revealed during a pre-inquest hearing this week. But it is expected that a major focus will be what was known about the Trains before four Queensland police climbed over the locked front gate of the Wieambilla property





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fire crews battling dozens of fires in Queensland and New South WalesMultiple emergency warnings are in place, after more than 50 homes destroyed around Tara and Wieambilla

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Law firm under investigation over bookies’ missing millionsThe Victorian Legal Services Board is probing an Ivanhoe law firm over allegations that a now-deceased lawyer misappropriated investment funds.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Critical investigation as woman’s body foundThe homicide squad is investigating after a woman’s body was found in the NSW Hunter Region.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Woman found dead in Muswellbrook, prompting critical incident investigation7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Man Charged with Murder in Investigation of Woman's Death at Crown TowersA man has been charged with murder as police investigate the death of a woman at Crown Towers in Burswood, Perth. The woman's body was found at the luxury hotel, and paramedics were unable to revive her. Another man with self-inflicted injuries was found in the same room. Police believe both parties are known to each other and are still investigating the incident.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Investigation underway after alleged attempted abduction of teen girl in MelbourneA﻿ digitally-generated image of the alleged perpetrator has been released.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »