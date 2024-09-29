Intriguing Trade Period Shaping Up in AFL

Two clubs are at the centre of what is shaping as an intriguing trade period and are set to play a major role in the fortunes of a series of Melbourne rivals.
At least one first-round pick will be required, and Port would prefer that to be in this year’s strong and deep draft, although the Blues and Roos want to use their top selections, which are at 11 and two, respectively. They also have a young forward in Ollie Lord who has Melbourne clubs interested, too, but Charlie Dixon’s retirement and Todd Marshall’s concussion issues mean they are reluctant to let him go.Perryman wants more midfield time, which is unlikely to occur at the Giants, and his free agency offers are audacious enough for him to almost certainly depart.
However, Cumming’s departure, which will likely be followed by Perryman, presents a big opportunity for Stone, who performed strongly at both ends of the ground in the VFL, but looms as a half-back/winger-type in 2025.
AFL Trade Period James Peatling Harry Perryman Dan Houston
Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »
Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »
Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »
Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »
Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »
Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »