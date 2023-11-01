Intimate partner violence impacts one third of Australian 18 to 19-year-olds. How can we change that?

Life Matters is here to help you get a handle on all the important stuff: love, sex, fitness, health, parenting, career, finances and family.Growing up, she had experienced abuse from the adults in her life, and she felt that her partner's behaviour "was only what I deserved"."I thought at that point that that's just how it is, and that's what life is like. I thought other people just coped with it better and I just wasn't trying hard enough," she says.

Ingrid* recalls when her partner would "stalk my Snapchat maps" to track her location. He'd also text her friends to ask about her if she didn't respond to his messages fast enough. The use of CCTV in public and private domains, mobile tracking technologies for contact tracing during the height of the COVID pandemic, and parental use of apps for monitoring the online activities and location of children all contribute to the idea that these behaviours are normal and acceptable.

Research shows young people want adults to continue supporting them, even when they find it hard to leave an abusive relationship.The weight of preventing and recognising intimate partner violence cannot be a burden held by children and young people.

The plan references, for example, that people who use violence towards children may be "parents, siblings, extended family or formal or informal carers", making no mention of partners as people who can also abuse children.

