Interview with talented bass player and singer on the end of the band and new music

As he publishes his memoir My Effin’ Life, the abundantly talented bass player and singer answers your questions on the end of the band, the prospect of new music – and Jack Black’s bum crack. How did you succeed in making him feel an equal part of a trio rather than the drummer in your band?When Neil joined the band, we immediately discovered that we had a lot in common. Our sense of humour; he loved Monty Python’s Flying Circus. He loved The Lord of the Rings and so did we.

A lot of the bands we liked were similar – he was big into Cream and– and the commonality stood us in good stead when just two weeks later we were out on the road for our first American tour, which was quite overwhelming. I think the fact that we were all experiencing this wonderful thing as shy Canadians bonded us. But for 40 years we always joked that he was still the new guy.We were in Manchester in the UK and after the gig we went back to the bar in our hote

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANAUS: ARChive of Contemporary Music in Need of a New HomeThe ARChive of Contemporary Music, supported by names such as Martin Scorsese, is in need of a new home. The non-profit music library and research centre houses over 90m songs, making it one of the biggest popular music collections in the world.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Australia's Biggest Music Industry Names Gather for 2023 ARIA AwardsAustralia's biggest music industry names are gathering to celebrate the 2023 ARIA Awards in Sydney. The event marks fifty years of celebrations and features performances by N'fa Forster-Jones and Sue Lowry. Timothee Chalamet's impersonation on SNL has earned him multiple nominations.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

_TCGLOBAL: Controversy Surrounds Uganda's Nyege Nyege FestivalThe annual Nyege Nyege Festival in Uganda, known for its electronic dance music and attracting thousands of attendees, is facing controversy this year. Last year, the festival was almost banned due to 'sexual immorality' concerns. This year, there are concerns over terrorist threats. The US and UK have issued warnings to their citizens.

Source: _TCglobal | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Fallout from Israel-Hamas War Impacts Australian PoliticsA senior UN official urges the Australian government to stop supporting Israel, while the opposition leader criticizes the government. Opinions on the conflict were expressed at the Aria music awards. Updates on immigration detention, windfarms, whales, and a misinformation mystery. India defeats New Zealand at the cricket World Cup.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: ARChive of Contemporary Music in Need of a New HomeThe ARChive of Contemporary Music, supported by names such as Martin Scorsese, is in need of a new home. The non-profit music library and research centre houses over 90m songs, making it one of the biggest popular music collections in the world.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »