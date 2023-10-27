INTERVIEW: Police Commander Jo Stafford on the law enforcement response to the Middle East crisis

In Victoria, police say they've made over 650 patrols and visits to schools and places of worship since the conflict erupted and are engaging closely with the community. Alex Anyfantis spoke to Commander Jo Stafford about the police response.SBS On the Money

Australian troops on standby in Middle East as conflict ragesDefence Minister Richard Marles has announced the deployment of two Australian aircraft, and what he calls a 'significant contingent' of troops to be on standby in the Middle East. Read more ⮕

Israel Hamas: On Middle East conflict, it’s a balancing act at home and abroadGiven the long and violent history of the Israeli-Arab conflict, views towards it are pre-formed, polarised and, in most cases, utterly intransigent. Read more ⮕

Some Arab and Islamic voters turn against Labor Party over Middle East stanceLabor is facing criticism and a potential voter backlash from members of the Arab and Muslim communities for comments they perceive as being one-sided over the Middle East conflict. Some community members sympathetic to the plight of the Palestinian people warn they will never again vote Labor. Read more ⮕

The Guardian view on the UN and Israel: the Middle East crisis increases its challengesEditorial: A nearly eight-decade-old institution is tussling with a very different world from the one in which it was created Read more ⮕

Biden issues strict warning for Iran to tread carefully in Middle EastUnited States President Joe Biden has returned stern warnings to Iran after its Foreign Minister declared the superpower will not be spared if it continues fuelling war in the Middle East. Read more ⮕

EU leaders reach agreement on the Middle East calling for humanitarian corridors in GazaHeads of 27 member states will attempt show of unity at Brussels meeting as disagreements continue over approach to Israel and Gaza conflict Read more ⮕