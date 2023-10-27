Internet and mobile blackout hits Gaza as Israel ramps up strikes in war against Hamas

A near-total blackout of internet and mobile phone service has taken hold across much of the Gaza Strip, according to witnesses there and companies that monitor global connectivity. Patel, the largest telecommunications provider in Gaza that was still largely operational, said Friday that it had suffered a complete disruption of all services after heavy Israeli bombing earlier in the day destroyed its last remaining infrastructure connecting it to the global internet.

“We are deeply concerned about the ability of our teams to continue providing their emergency medical services, especially since this disruption affects the central emergency number ‘101’ and hinders the arrival of ambulance vehicles to the wounded and injured.” A spokesperson for the Israel Defence Forces said Friday it had “increased the bombing in Gaza” including targeting infrastructure it says is used by terrorists.

