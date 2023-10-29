International Developments Dominate Australian Politics

Many Australians may well remain consumed by their increasing struggles with the cost of living, and apprehensive about the growing prospect of yet another interest rate rise in just over a week's time.But it is international developments that are now dominating our daily domestic politics — from our relationships with the US and China to the Middle East. Some reflect better on our political leaders than others.

But on the question of the Middle East, there is a disturbing lack of bipartisanship which has real world consequences and which seems to potentially point to an ugly new direction in domestic politics.The horrific Hamas attacks into Israel on October 7 shocked the world and, in the eyes of many, set back the Palestinian cause by years.

With the prime minister out of the country this week, clear differences emerged between the acting PM and the foreign minister, who diverged somewhat on the Israel-Hamas conflict.The pictures are now more regularly of people being pulled out of the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza and the reports are of the carefully chosen words of world leaders urging caution and restraint from Israel. headtopics.com

And we are now seeing a very clear splintering of any bipartisanship on how this unbelievably fraught situation, with all its history, should be discussed in Australia. There's a really immature debate that we often fall into where it says if you acknowledge anything in favour of the Palestinian people or a claim that if in any way you acknowledge that there is a history that began before October 7 that somehow that's making excuses for Hamas.

"You need to understand," he said, "in my part of Sydney people are watching every day, death. They're watching every day images, sometimes of people they know, often of children."If I go through the suburbs across from Belmore, Lakemba, where I live in Punchbowl through to Bankstown, pretty much everybody knows somebody who has lost someone. headtopics.com

